No single federal law currently regulates e-cigarettes in Switzerland. Since 2014, a draft federal tobacco products law has been under preparation by the Swiss government, but the first draft was rejected by the Federal Assembly in 2016. After re-working the draft, the Federal Council published a revised version on 8th December 2017, opening up a period for public consultation which closed on 23rd March 2018. Any law, if adopted, would not come into force before 2022 due to the lengthy Swiss lawmaking process, including final vote by referendum.

The report looks at the future regulation of e-cigarettes and HnB products in a country that is in Europe but outside the EU.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Regulatory landscape

4. National regulatory framework

5. Age restrictions

6. Product restrictions

7. Labelling and packaging

8. Obligation to notify

9. Retail channels restriction

10. Public usage

11. Advertising and marketing

12. Taxation

13. Enforcement

14. Sanctions

15. Selected relevant case law

16. Relevant laws and texts

17. Relevant bodies

18. Prohibited ingredients

