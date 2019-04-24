ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Almere, The Netherlands

April 24, 2019, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its first quarter 2019 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q1 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 New orders 206.5 301.6 235.0 Net sales 159.0 254.7 248.8 Gross profit margin % 37.8 % 41.7 % 41.3 % Operating result 11.8 46.2 47.0 Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 16.3 6.1 3.1 Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.8 ) (2.4 ) (3.4 ) Net earnings 15.0 43.7 49.4 Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 18.8 46.1 52.8

New orders received of €235 million, driven by foundry and logic.

Net sales for the first quarter 2019 were €249 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Gross profit margin was 41.3% in Q1 2019 compared to 41.7% in the previous quarter. Deviations are mainly due to mix differences.

Operating result increased to €47 million.

Normalized net earnings for the first quarter 2019 increased by €7 million compared to Q4 2018, despite only €3 million result from investments.

COMMENT

Commenting on the results, Chuck del Prado, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International said:

"In Q1 we realized sales of €249 million, a 56% sales increase year-on-year and, again, a strong order intake of €235 million. Sales were slightly above our guidance of €225-245 million. Our order intake exceeded the €200-220 million that we indicated earlier. The high order intake was again driven by logic and foundry, reflecting our solid position in these industry segments."

OUTLOOK

For Q2, on a currency comparable level, we expect sales of €230-250 million while bookings, on a currency comparable level, are expected to be in the range of €240-260 million. For 2019, general expectations are still that the wafer fab equipment (WFE) market will decline with a mid to high teens percentage. Logic and foundry, as compared to the memory segment, are expected to stay healthy in 2019. Based upon this current market view, we expect to meaningfully outperform the WFE market in 2019.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

On April 4, 2019, ASMI published the agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 20, 2019, which, as also earlier announced, includes the following financial matters:

proposal to declare a dividend of €1.00 per common share; and

proposal to cancel 5 million treasury shares.

Please refer to the AGM documents available on our website for more detailed information.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ASM International will host an investor conference call and web cast on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 16:00 Continental European Time (10:00 a.m. - US Eastern Time).

The teleconference dial-in numbers are as follows:

United States: +1 631 510 7495

International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892

The Netherlands: +31 (0)20 714 3545

Access Code: 7649007

A simultaneous audio web cast and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com .

CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512

Attachment