Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports March 31, 2019 Earnings Increase Of 16.15%

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX: CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The Company earned $1,208"000 (or $0.42 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2019 compared to $1,040,000 (or $0.36 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter 2019 earnings increased $168,000, or 16.15%, over first quarter 2018 results due to core earnings growth. The Company's annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was 1.15%, compared to 1.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. First quarter tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.09%. Asset credit quality metrics continue to be outstanding relative to prevailing banking industry norms. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was 6.65%. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for March 31, 2019 were 22.16%, 22.68%, 13.93% and 22.16%, respectively.

The Company's strong capital position, supplemented by recent and reasonably anticipated core earnings, remains supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 472,975 shares, or 16.53% on March 31, 2019.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2019, the Company employed 97 people in full-time and part-time positions. Forty-five (45) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Thirty-five (35) employees are full-time and ten (10) employees are part-time. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates nine community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, North Huntingdon, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 5,068 $ 5,642 $ 3,163 Interest bearing deposits with banks 103 59 44 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,171 5,701 3,207 Securities available for sale 160,841 159,741 153,582 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,558 1,411 894 Loans 228,167 227,747 206,969 Allowance for loan losses (1,340 ) (1,349 ) (1,289 ) Net loans 226,827 226,398 205,680 Premises and equipment 2,713 2,800 2,919 Investment in life insurance 19,901 19,767 19,365 Other assets 4,679 3,808 4,606 Total assets $ 421,690 $ 419,626 $ 390,253 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 128,131 $ 128,437 $ 120,765 Interest bearing 193,786 197,482 194,828 Total deposits 321,917 325,919 315,593 Short-term borrowings 35,512 32,822 15,265 Other liabilities 1,912 1,351 876 Total liabilities 359,341 360,092 331,734 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2019 and 2018 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,549 63,085 62,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,144 1,793 1,852 Treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2019 and 2018 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 62,349 59,534 58,519 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 421,690 $ 419,626 $ 390,253

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 2,591 $ 2,230 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,051 1,039 Exempt from federal income taxes 559 468 Other 34 12 Total Interest income 4,235 3,749 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 187 101 Interest on short term borrowings 252 57 Total Interest expense 439 158 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,796 3,591 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,796 3,591 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 340 356 Service charges on deposit accounts 169 177 Net Security losses (3 ) - Gain on sale of OREO 4 - Income from investment in life insurance 126 127 Other income 64 79 Total other operating income 700 739 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,867 1,830 Net occupancy expense 218 217 Furniture and equipment 106 122 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 128 Legal and professional 78 120 FDIC Insurance 28 29 Other expenses 763 723 Total other operating expenses 3,202 3,169 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,294 1,161 Income tax expense 86 121 Net income $ 1,208 $ 1,040 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.42 $ 0.36

