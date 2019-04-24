

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by some disappointing earnings reports and lower crude oil prices.



Movements were quite sluggish in most of the markets in the region, with investors treading cautiously after recent gains.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.09%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France ended lower with their key indices falling 0.68% and 0.28%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI and Germany's DAX ended up by 0.21% and 0.63%, respectively.



Among other markets, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy and Spain closed notably lower.



Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Russia settled modestly lower.



Iceland, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine ended modestly higher, while Denmark and Poland settled flat.



Shares of technology firm SAP jumped more than 12% after high profile investor Elliot confirmed taking a $1.3 billion stake in the company.



Volvo Group shares moved up sharply after the company's net income for the first-quarter 2019 climbed to 10.62 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 5.65 billion kronor.



Credit Suisse Group saw some brisk buying before paring some gains. The Group said it posted an 8% rise in first-quarter net profit, beating forecasts.



Wirecard shares spurted more than 8% on reports Softbank Group would buy a stake in the company. Softbank will pay a 5.6% stake in Wirecard for $1 billion.



In economic news, Germany's business confidence unexpectedly weakened in April to its lowest level in three years.



Survey data from the ifo Institute showed the business climate indicator dropped to 99.2 in April from an upwardly revised 99.7 in March. Economists had expected the index to climb to 99.9 from March's original 99.6.



The business situation index fell to 103.3 from an upwardly revised 103.9 in March. Economists had predicted a score of 103.6. The reading was the lowest since March 2017.



The expectations measure of the survey decreased to 95.2 from 95.6, while it was expected to climb to 96.



'Companies are less satisfied with their current business situation. March's gentle optimism regarding the coming months has evaporated,' ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest said. 'The German economy continues to lose steam,' he added.



In April, Germany's leading economics research institutes slashed their forecast for economic growth this year, but re-affirmed that the likelihood of a recession is very small.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX