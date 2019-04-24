

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $113.98 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $139.84 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $400.82 million from $405.60 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $113.98 Mln. vs. $139.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $400.82 Mln vs. $405.60 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX