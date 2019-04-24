

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $7.06 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $15.08 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.4 million or $0.14 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.7% to $297.69 million from $240.56 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Revenue (Q1): $297.69 Mln vs. $240.56 Mln last year.



