

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $8.81 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $7.42 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $30.57 billion from $26.82 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $8.81 Bln. vs. $7.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $30.57 Bln vs. $26.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX