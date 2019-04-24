

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.98 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $2.61 billion, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $5.49 billion from $5.07 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.98 Bln. vs. $2.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q2): $5.49 Bln vs. $5.07 Bln last year.



