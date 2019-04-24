

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $88.13 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $59.45 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.49 million or $3.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.31 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $95.49 Mln. vs. $59.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.40 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.99 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX