

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.84 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $5.59 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.81 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $249.08 million from $245.20 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.81 Mln. vs. $8.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $249.08 Mln vs. $245.20 Mln last year.



