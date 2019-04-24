

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) has agreed to acquire Solarflare Communications, Inc., an Irvine, Calif.-based privately-held company which is a provider of low latency networking solutions. The deal is anticipated to close in second quarter of fiscal 2020.



The companies were working jointly on advanced networking technology from 2017, with Xilinx making an investment in Solarflare.



The Xilinx Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per outstanding share of common stock payable on June 3, 2019 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2019.



