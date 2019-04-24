SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2019 / Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) ("GBC" or the "Company") announces that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Given the pending transaction with Wieland-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, management will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and may not do so for future quarters.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a leading, value-added converter, fabricator, processor, and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products in North America. We engage in metal melting and casting, rolling, drawing, extruding, welding, stamping, and coating to fabricate finished and semi-finished alloy products from processed scrap, virgin metals, and other refined metals. Our products include a wide range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube, painted and fabricated metal component products. Our products are used in a variety of applications across diversified markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, electronics/electrical components, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer markets.

CONTACT:

Christopher J. Kodosky

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.|

Chief Financial Officer

(847) 240-4700

Mark Barbalato

FTI Consulting

(212) 850-5707

SOURCE: Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/542859/Global-Brass-and-Copper-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Date-and-Time-for-Release-of-First-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results