Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2019) - PetroTal Corp. (TSXV: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of its 2018 year-end financial and operating results.

Selected financial, reserves and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.PetroTal-Corp.com. Reserves numbers presented herein were derived from an independent reserves report (the "NSAI Report") prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") effective December 31, 2018. All figures referred to in this press release are denominated in U.S. dollars.

2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Commenced operation of Bretaña oil field assets, bringing the field on production in five months;

Completed the Long-Term Testing facility installation and initiated production, 25 percent under budget;

Full field oil production facilities brought online in October 2018;

Declared commercialty in the Bretaña field in November 2018;

176,000 barrels ("bbl") of oil produced during 2018, and approximately 280,000 barrels to date;

Proved ("1P") Reserves estimated at approximately 17.9 million (1) bbl of oil gross;

bbl of oil gross; Proved + Probable ("2P") Reserves estimated at approximately 39.4 million (1) bbl of oil gross;

bbl of oil gross; Proved + Probable + Possible ("3P") Reserves estimated at approximately 78.7 million (1) bbl of oil gross;

bbl of oil gross; Pre-tax NPV-10 of approximately $535 million for 2P Reserves and $1.25 billion for 3P Reserves; and

2P Reserves NPV-10 increase of 90%.

Note:

Reserves include a total of approximately 2,963.6 Mbbl (3P) of oil for surface facility use across all categories (960.7 Mbbl (1P) and 1,818.2 Mbbl (2P)). See "Summary of Oil Reserves and Net Present Values as of December 31, 2018" for a summary of Company reserves, which exclude these amounts.

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The Company's objective of developing the Bretaña oil field on a modular basis and putting the field online by year-end 2018 was accomplished ahead of schedule and under budget. Although the Company initially estimated the process to bring the field online would take 10-12 months and approximately $24 million in capital costs, it was accomplished in five months for a total capital cost of approximately $18 million. In October, the field's first phase oil production facilities were installed on time and within budget. The Company was able to declare commerciality in Bretaña with the achievement of sustained production operations. PetroTal successfully completed a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, with first trading on December 24, 2018. The year-end oil reserves, which were previously announced on April 11, 2019, are summarized in the charts below.

2018 YEAR-END RESERVES SUMMARY

The summary below sets forth PetroTal's reserves as at December 31, 2018, as presented in the NSAI Report. The figures in the following tables have been prepared in accordance with the standards contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook") and the reserve definitions contained in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). In addition to the summary information disclosed in this press release, more detailed information is included in the AIF.

The reserves estimated by NSAI on the charts below exclude up to three million barrels that are expected to be used for power generation in the field.

SUMMARY OF OIL RESERVES AND NET PRESENT VALUES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018



Company Future Net Revenue

Heavy Oil Reserves(2) Before Income Taxes (USM$)(4)(5)(6)

(Mbbl)(1) Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Category Gross Net(3) at 0% at 5% at 10% at 15% at 20%















Proved Developed Producing 1,559.0 1,559.0 75,696.3 61,506.5 51,624.6 44,472.9 39,112.0 Proved Undeveloped 15,378.5 15,378.5 202,879.9 143,618.9 99,380.2 66,606.6 42,129.6















Total Proved 16,937.5 16,937.5 278,576.2 205,125.4 151,004.8 111,079.5 81,241.6















Probable Undeveloped 20,597.8 20,597.8 772,240.6 523,525.2 384,528.6 299,631.9 243,749.6















Proved + Probable 37,535.4 37,535.4 1,050,816.8 728,650.6 535,533.4 410,711.4 324,991.2















Possible Undeveloped 38,278.9 38,278.9 1,684,251.1 1,060,626.2 718,814.0 516,783.2 389,791.8















Proved + Probable + Possible 75,814.2 75,814.2 2,735,067.9 1,789,276.8 1,254,347.5 927,494.6 714,783.0

Notes:

Totals may not add because of rounding. Mbbl are thousands of barrels. PetroTal owns a 100 percent company gross interest and a 100 percent company net interest in these properties. Company reserves exclude a total of approximately 2,963.6 Mbbl (3P) of oil for surface facility use across all categories (960.7 Mbbl (1P) and 1,818.2 Mbbl (2P)). Net reserves do not include deductions for royalty expenses for net oil volumes; government royalties are included in property and mineral taxes. Based on NSAI's December 31, 2018 escalated price forecast. See "Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions - Forecast Prices and Costs". It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company's reserves estimated by NSAI represent the fair market value of those reserves. All future net revenues are estimated using forecast prices and cost assumptions, arising from the anticipated development and production of reserves, after the deduction of royalties, operating costs, development costs and abandonment and reclamation costs but before consideration of indirect costs such as administrative, overhead and other miscellaneous expenses. There is no assurance that the forecast prices and costs assumptions will be attained, and variances could be material. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

SUMMARY OF PRICING AND INFLATION RATE ASSUMPTIONS - FORECAST PRICES AND COSTS

The forecast cost and price assumptions assume increases in wellhead selling prices and include inflation with respect to future operating and capital costs. Crude oil benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates utilized by NSAI as at December 31, 2018 were as follows:





To view an enhanced version of this table, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6344/44295_b54b3bab94773ac2_002full.jpg

Thereafter, escalated 2 percent on January 1 of each year.

Future Development Costs

The following information sets forth development costs deducted in the estimation of PetroTal's future net revenue attributable to the reserve categories noted below:

Proved $178.0 million

Proved + Probable $251.1 million

Proved + Probable + Possible $368.8 million

The future development costs are estimates of capital expenditures required in the future for PetroTal to convert the corresponding reserves to proved developed producing reserves.

In 2019, the Company drilled and completed a second oil producing well at Bretaña, the BN 95-2-2-2XD, on time and within budget. The well came online at approximately 2,250 bbl of oil per day ("BOPD") in a vertical completion in the Vivian formation. The well, which reached total depth on April 9, 2019, was completed as an oil producer in the Vivian formation in the northern portion of the Bretaña structure. The well was brought online at an initial rate of approximately 2,250 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"). This is an early production rate and more detailed production data will be announced in due course. The team also spud a third oil development well, the BN-95-3H, which will be a horizontal producer in the Vivian formation, and which is expected to come online in mid-June.

Manolo Zuniga, PetroTal's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"We are executing on multiple fronts and in 2018 we accomplished many milestones that will set the Company up for future success and growth. Our operations team has been hitting on all cylinders, bringing the field online early, either on or under budget, and moving into commercial production at year end. Our reserves report showed a significant increase in present value across all reserve categories. With our 2P pre-tax NPV-10 at approximately $535 million, we have grown the value to our stakeholders by 90 percent."

"To date in 2019 we have drilled and completed the second producing oil well at Bretaña, having come online only one week ago at 2,250 BOPD. This rate was over the course of five days and we will provide more detail on the well and its production when we have sustained production data, to allow for a better stabilized rate. We have moved on with the spud of the third oil producing well which we expect to be online in mid-June. The original producer is still producing approximately 800 BOPD, in line with our internal expectations due to normal declines expected as water is produced from the aquifer that is the main drive mechanism for the Vivian formation."

NEAR AND MEDIUM-TERM OBJECTIVES

Drill and complete up to four wells to materially contribute to production totals in 2019;

Install phase two production facilities in the field with oil production capacity of 10,000 BOPD;

Secure farm-out partner and drill high impact Osheki exploration well on Block 107;

Continue Bretaña development drilling and install future phases of production facilities; and

Look for strategic and synergistic acquisitions to expand the Company's asset base in Peru.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table summarizes key financial highlights associated with the Company's financial performance for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. See the Financial Statements and MD&A for further details.



December 31, 2018

US$000s December 31, 2017

US$000s Net Revenues 9,994 - Net Loss (4,621) (2,754) Total Assets 96,097 98,766 Total Liabilities 18,570 16,723 Total Shareholders' Equity 77,527 82,043

OTHER COMPANY UPDATES

Charles Fetzner, VP of Asset Development, resigned from the Company for personal family reasons effective as of April 18, 2019. Mr. Fetzner was a founder of PetroTal LLC, the original private company, in December 2015 and was part of the new management team following the completion of PetroTal's go-public transaction on December 18, 2017.

Mr. Zuniga commented "We wish Chuck and his family the best and we fully understand his desire to spend time with his family at this time. Chuck was an integral part of our transition from a private company to public entity. Mr. Estuardo Alvarez-Calderon, VP of Exploration and Production, will assume Chuck's responsibilities which include the important Osheki farm-in process. Again, we wish the Fetzner family the best."

As previously announced on September 14, 2018 and October 31, 2018, the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 4,008,333 performance share units ("PSUs") to certain officers of the Company. The original terms of the PSUs provided for vested in equal tranches over three years. The Board of Directors has amended the terms of the PSUs to provide that the PSUs awarded to executives will vest three years from the date of issuance. The Board believes the change to the vesting terms will strengthen the link between executive compensation and long-term shareholder value.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly-traded, dual-listed (TSX-V: TAL and AIM: PTAL) oil and gas development and production company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's development asset is the Bretaña oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. Additionally, the Company has large exploration prospects and is engaged in finding a partner to drill the Osheki prospect in Block 107. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Northern Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field. More information on the Company can be found at www.PetroTal-Corp.com.

