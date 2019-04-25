Bank of America Corporation (the "Corporation") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 24, 2019, announcing that it held its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 24, 2019 (the "Annual Meeting"). At the Annual Meeting, the Corporation's stockholders elected all of the nominees for director; approved the advisory vote on executive compensation; ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; and approved the Amendment (as defined below). The Corporation's stockholders did not approve the stockholder proposals 5., 6. and 7. listed in the Form 8-K. With respect to all matters subject to a vote, holders of the Corporation's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, and Series 1, 2, 4 and 5 Preferred Stock voted together as a class.

At the Annual Meeting, the Corporation's stockholders approved the Second Amendment (the "Amendment") to the Bank of America Corporation Key Employee Equity Plan (as amended, the "Plan") to, among other things, increase the number of shares of the Corporation's common stock available for awards under the Plan by 150 million shares. The Plan's terms are substantially unchanged other than the increase in the shares available for awards and provisions regarding minimum vesting requirements and tax withholding. In addition, the expiration date of the Plan was extended from May 5, 2025 to April 23, 2029.

Bank of America Corporation makes available all of its SEC filings on its website: http://investor.bankofamerica.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=71595&p=irol-irhome.

The SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy statements and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the SEC. These materials may be obtained electronically by accessing the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the document will also be available on the National Storage Mechanism's website at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

