

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to sell its chemical unit, Nikkei Asian Review reported.



The Japanese technology group will start taking bids for Hitachi Chemical as early as May, Nikkei said, citing interest from Domestic rivals Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Mitsui Chemicals and Sumitomo Chemical and U.S. buyout firms KKR and The Carlyle Group.



The report said that the winning suitor could convert Hitachi Chemical, now listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer. The company's market value totals around 546 billion yen based on Wednesday's closing price of 2,621 yen.



The buyer could spend between 600 billion yen to 700 billion yen on the deal, the report said.



