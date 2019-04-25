



TOKYO, Apr 25, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. (TRI-AD), Toyota's automated driving software development company, Maxar Technologies Inc., a global technology innovator powering the new space economy, and NTT DATA Corporation, a leading IT services provider, today announced they will collaborate on a proof of concept building automated high-definition (HD) maps for autonomous vehicles using high-resolution satellite imagery. This is an important move toward advancing TRI-AD's open software platform concept known as Automated Mapping Platform (AMP) and help realize the scalability of autonomous driving.Autonomous vehicles use several real-time sensors to ensure safe driving and these sensors need to be cross-referenced with an HD map for safe operation. According to TRI-AD analysis, currently HD maps cover less than 1% of the global road network(1), and there is a need to broaden the coverage of urban areas and local roads before autonomous vehicles can become a mainstream mobility technology. An HD map created from the accurate satellite imagery allows the driving software to compare multiple data sources and signal the car to take action to stay safe.In this proof of concept, the three companies will work together to process satellite imagery into vehicle-friendly HD maps. Leveraging Maxar's cloud-based Geospatial Big Data platform (GBDX), imagery from Maxar's optical satellite imagery library will be fed into NTT DATA's specialized algorithms using Artificial Intelligence to extract information that is necessary to generate the detailed road network. Based on the above information, TRI-AD will make HD maps available for delivery from TRI-AD's cloud into Toyota test vehicles. The group is focusing first on creating an automated HD map for a predefined area of the Tokyo metropolitan region, opening up the future possibility of supporting automated mobility on all roads.Mandali Khalesi, Vice President Automated Driving at TRI-AD said: "Recent advances in electronics and aerospace engineering are leading to higher resolutions and more frequent updates of global imagery from space-based assets. Additionally, machine learning is helping automate the discovery and integration of semantic relationships between road elements within image data. We're excited to collaborate with Maxar and NTT DATA to revolutionize automated driving mobility for all.""High-definition maps are an essential element for the navigation and safety of autonomous vehicles, and Maxar is proud to provide the data and analytics platform that make HD maps possible," said Paul Granito, Maxar's Vice President of Global Sales. "This new, innovative project points to the growing demand of our exclusive high-resolution imagery and advanced geospatial analytics."Katsuichi Sonoda, Vice President and Head of NTT DATA's Social Infrastructure Solution Sector at NTT DATA, said: "We have been fully engaged in the satellite-imaging business for 20 years, providing our AW3D-branded 3D maps on a global short-delivery basis. In this new project, we will use NTT DATA's AI and enhanced image-processing expertise to expand the coverage of high-definition maps on a fast, scalable and cost-effective basis. In the future, we hope to map worldwide road networks from space using our enhanced image-processing expertise."(1) Assuming that high definition maps were available for the entire highway road network for the US, China, Germany and Japan (0.23M km), this represents less than 1% of the global road network (39.5M km).About TRI-ADToyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, Inc. is focused on the advanced development of software for automated driving efforts. Its mission is to build the world's safest automated driving car, as well as strengthening coordination with TRI's research results and research and advanced development within the Toyota Group. Activities include developing automated driving software, leveraging data-handling capabilities and creating a straight line from research to commercialization. See more at www.tri-ad.global.About Maxar TechnologiesAs a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.About NTT DATA CorporationNTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, please visit www.nttdata.com, and www.aw3d.jp/en/ (AW3D).About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.