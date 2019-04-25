SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag: Q1, 2019 Sales: EUR 52.2m (+90.5%)

SES-imagotag:

Q1, 2019 Sales: €52.2m (+90.5%)

12-month rolling sales at €212.5m (+66.7%)

Order entries up by +27.8% at €47.3m

Several new roll-outs announced (Euronics, Coop, Jula)

2019 Annual Sales growth target maintained (+30%)

(€m) 2018 2019 % Q1, Sales 27.4 52.2 +90.5% Q1, Order entries 37.0 47.3 +27.8% 12-Month Rolling Sales 141.4 212.5 +66.7%

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the SES-imagotag group: "The first quarter 2019 was in line with our expectations in France and abroad. The +90% growth rate should be taken in context by the comparison with Q1 2018 when activity levels were low due to the transition to our new manufacturing facilities. The contracts signed over the first quarter with leading retailers in their markets prove once again the strength of our VUSION technological platform and the benefits of our efforts to improve efficiency. Thanks to this positive start to the year we are confident that we will continue to accelerate growth in 2019 in line with our objectives.

Q1 Activity

Global sales were €52.2m in Q1, 2019, up +90.5% vs. Q1 2018 (€27.5M). Activity in the comparable quarter was adversely impacted due to the transition to new manufacturing facilities.

12-month rolling sales exceeded €200m for the first time (€212.5m), an increase of +67% compared with the 12-month rolling sales at end of Q1, 2018.

Growth during the first quarter of 2019 came from activity in both France and Internationally with sales of €15.2m (+22.6%) and €37.0m (+146.7%) respectively.

Sales (€m) Q1 2018 Q1 2019 % France 12.4 15.2 +22.6% International 15.0 37.0 +146.7% Total 27.4 52.2 +90.5%

Order entries

Order Intake was strong in the Quarter, with an increase of +27.8% to €47.3m. The attractiveness of the VUSION platform to physical retailers seeking to digitalize their operations, improve their in-store efficiency and enhance their customer experience, is a major factor behind some notable strategic client wins during the period. Important new contracts have been announced over the past three months with the Italian consumer electronics chain Euronics, the Nordic DIY retailer Jula and the Swiss food retailer Coop.

Outlook

SES-imagotag aims for +30% sales growth in 2019, based on a solid order backlog and sales pipeline.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers.

The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact Shan - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Sarah Levy-Quentin: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 50 03 84 / sesimagotag@shan.fr

