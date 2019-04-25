

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported that its net loss for the first quarter was 5.5 million euros, compared to net income of 79.1 million euros in the previous-year quarter. Loss per share for the quarter was 0.16 euros, compared to earnings of 1.52 euros in previous year.



The Munich-based chemical company noted that earnings declined significantly amid a challenging market environment for solar-grade polysilicon and substantially higher energy prices.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter were 142.0 million euros, down 44.2 percent from 254.5 million euros in the prior-year quarter.



In addition to the substantial drop in average solar-grade polysilicon prices, earnings were slowed by higher energy prices and by a temporary outage at a silicone-rubber plant, the company noted.



However, quarterly sales rose 1.5 percent to 1.24 billion euros from 1.22 billion euros last year. The sales growth was fueled mainly by generally higher volumes and by somewhat improved prices for chemical products.



Looking ahead, Wacker Chemie affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019. The company continues to expect that Group sales for 2019 will grow by a mid-single-digit percentage relative to last year, while EBITDA is likely to decline by 10 percent to 20 percent compared to last year.



