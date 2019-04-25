Less Than a Quarter of UK Adults Surveyed Are Aware of or Up-to-Date With Vaccinations[i]

Vaccinate for Life, a campaign created by GSK launches today

Misinformation on social media, a growing complacency of vaccinations and gaps in vaccination coverage, are cited as main reasons for the return of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella and polio across the world ii,iii,iv

Key barrier to keeping adult Brits' vaccinations current is also a lack of awareness over which vaccinations may be needed throughout life (74%), and 62% of 2519 British adults surveyed cite a lack of proactive conversations with doctors and nurses i

New 'Vaccinate for Life' awareness campaign by GSK aims to increase the 23% of British adults who also said they are up-to-date with recommended vaccinationsi

Vaccination rates in the UK are among some of the highest in the worldv but research commissioned by GSK shows that only 23% of British adults aged between 18 and 75 years oldi, were aware and up-to-date with their vaccinations.

This is particularly concerning when in many countries including the UK, vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and mumps are reappearing. Growing complacency around vaccinations, combined with misinformation and gaps in vaccination coverage are being blamed for this increaseii, iii.

Most of us are familiar with the importance of vaccination in childhood however prevention against disease - including awareness of early signs and symptoms and protection through vaccination - is equally important throughout life: for adolescents, adults and older people.

GSK has launched the Vaccinate for Life campaign to help keep UK vaccination rates as high as possible by increasing conversations about vaccination throughout life.

Vaccinate for Life aims to support these conversations by offering a practical solution in the form of an online vaccination tracker that helps people to keep track of their vaccination history and what they may need in the future.

Philip Cruz, GSK Vaccines Medical Director UK said: "In 2018 there were 60,000 cases of measles in Europe, the highest rate of incidence in the past 20 yearsii.

"There are lots of ways to keep yourself and your family healthy. Regular exercise and keeping up with appropriate vaccinations are two great ways to stay on top form which is why we are launching Vaccinate for Life today.

"By talking to a doctor, practice nurse or pharmacist, you could understand tracking which vaccinations you have had and what you may need. That way we can help keep UK rates high and prevent any resurgence in vaccine-preventable diseases."

Visit the Vaccinate for Life microsite www.vaccinateforlife.com for more information and to generate a personalised vaccination tracker based on the NHS Immunisation Schedule.

About Vaccinate for Life

Vaccinate for Life is a global campaign to improve awareness of the importance of vaccination throughout life and encourage more conversations between healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their adult patients about what vaccinations may be available. To find out more about the Vaccinate for Life campaign, please visit www.vaccinateforlife.com

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

