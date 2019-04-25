Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Expands Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice

- Nikolaos Theodorakis Joins the Firm's Brussels Office -

PALO ALTO, California, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Nikolaos Theodorakis has joined the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice as Of Counsel in the Brussels office.

Theodorakis' practice focuses on matters of EU data protection law, GDPR compliance, cybersecurity preparedness, advertising, and marketing, and includes both non-contentious matters and investigations with supervisory authorities. He represents multinational companies across a wide range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, food and beverage, insurance, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automotive. Theodorakis also works with start-ups and established companies in the EMEA region, and, in particular, Greece and Cyprus.

Having advised on a broad spectrum of corporate matters, he has developed an expert insight into the increasing interplay between data protection, financial services (PSD2), competition law, and international trade law. He is at the forefront of advising on emerging privacy challenges on matters of AI, biotech, fintech, and blockchain.

"Nikolaos has substantial experience in areas of priority to the firm's clients, especially those that must take steps to comply with the GDPR and EU data protection laws," said Jan Dhont, a partner based in WSGR's Brussels office who previously worked with Theodorakis and also joined the firm recently.

"As another new member of our firm's EU team-which is already among the largest and most sophisticated in and around Brussels-Nikolaos adds to our capacity to advise companies of all sizes on complex privacy and cybersecurity issues, and we also look forward to him extending our reach into markets like Greece and Cyprus," added Cedric Burton, global co-chair of the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Theodorakis is also an associate professor of law at the University of Oxford and a fellow at Stanford Law School, focusing on technology and intellectual property issues. Previously, he taught and conducted research at the University of Cambridge, Harvard Law School, and Columbia Law School. He has been widely published and frequently receives invitations for public engagements, including guest lectures across the world, international symposia, and TEDx conferences.

Prior to joining the firm, Theodorakis was counsel in the Brussels office of Alston and Bird LLP. He also worked as an associate in the Brussels office of Sidley Austin LLP.

Theodorakis earned a PG.C. at University of Oxford; Ph.D. at University of Cambridge; PON at Harvard Law School; LL.M. at University College London; M.Phil. at University of Cambridge; and J.D. at University of Athens. He is fluent in English, Greek, and French.

Theodorakis is the fourth senior-level attorney to join the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice in recent months. In January 2019, Jan Dhont joined WSGR's Brussels office as a partner, in December 2018, Allison Bender joined WSGR's Washington, D.C., office as Of Counsel, and in October 2018, Lore Leitner joined WSGR's London office as Of Counsel. In addition, as of February 1, 2019, the firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice includes two more partners, Beth George and Matt Staples, who focus on cybersecurity and transactional privacy, respectively. Both were elected partner in December 2018.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

For more than 50 years, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offered a broad range of services and legal disciplines focused on serving the principal challenges faced by the management and boards of directors of business enterprises. The firm is nationally recognized as a leader in the fields of corporate governance and finance, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, securities litigation, employment law, intellectual property, and antitrust, among many other areas of law. With deep roots in Silicon Valley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has offices in Austin; Beijing; Boston; Brussels; Hong Kong; London; Los Angeles; New York; Palo Alto; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle; Shanghai; Washington, D.C.; and Wilmington, DE. For more information, please visit www.wsgr.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/817811/WSGRVert_HiRes_Logo.jpg