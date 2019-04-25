Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com
Approval of dividend
Regulated information
24 April 2019
The general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2019 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2018, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.56 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 6 May 2019 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 14.
Ex-coupon 2 May 2019
Record date3 May 2019
Payment date 6 May 2019
