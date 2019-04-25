Financière de Tubize SA: Approval of dividend

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, general manager, aspijcke@icloud.com

Approval of dividend

Regulated information

24 April 2019

The general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2019 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2018, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.56 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 6 May 2019 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 14.

Ex-coupon 2 May 2019

Record date3 May 2019

Payment date 6 May 2019

The board of directors

