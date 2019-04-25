sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,70 Euro		-0,10
-0,40 %
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.04.2019 | 08:05
(2 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Convocation to the extraordinary general meeting of 13 May 2019

As the required quorum of presence was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 24 April 2019, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv are invited to attend a second extraordinary general meeting which shall deliberate and decide about the same agenda.

This extraordinary general meeting will take place on Monday 13 May 2019 at 10 am at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Convocation extraordinary general meeting 13.05.2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59d90dcb-83f7-4ea0-9413-b1ba0cff8b81)

