Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Convocation to the extraordinary general meeting of 13 May 2019

As the required quorum of presence was not reached at the extraordinary general meeting of 24 April 2019, the shareholders of Intervest Offices & Warehouses nv are invited to attend a second extraordinary general meeting which shall deliberate and decide about the same agenda.



This extraordinary general meeting will take place on Monday 13 May 2019 at 10 am at the registered office, Uitbreidingstraat 66, 2600 Berchem.

