NAXS Nordic Access Buyout Fund AB: NAXS Interim Report January-March 2019

First quarter 2019

Net profit for the first quarter amounted to MSEK 15.8 (21.0).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.33 (1.55).

Net asset value amounted to MSEK 759 (SEK 63.75 per share) at March 31, 2019, compared to MSEK 736 (SEK 61.81 per share) at December 31, 2018.

Net cash amounted to MSEK 260 (SEK 21.87 per share) at March 31, 2018, compared to MSEK 261 (SEK 21.94 per share) at December 31, 2018.

Distribution of profits

The Board of Directors previously communicated its intention to make the level of the proposed dividend for FY 2018 dependent on the amount that may have been distributed under the form of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors stated that the actual level of the dividend would be set as the difference between SEK 33,359,931 (corresponding to SEK 2.80/share) and the amount that has been distributed under the form of share repurchases during the period between January 1 and March 31, 2019.

NAXS repurchased shares for a total amount of SEK 205,289 during the period between January 1 and March 31, 2019. Therefore, the amount that remains available to be paid as dividend for the fiscal year 2017 is SEK 33,154,642, corresponding to SEK 2.78/share.

The Board of Directors therefore proposes to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend of SEK 2.78/share for FY 2018. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting to vote on a continued share repurchase mandate.

Comments by the CEO

NAXS experienced a steady development during the first quarter of 2019, with the NAV/share increasing by 3.1%.

The company continued to build on its position in Awilco Drilling during the period, acquiring 94 974 additional shares in a new issue.

In regard to the distribution of profits for FY 2018, the board of NAXS is proposing to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on June 4, the payment of a dividend of SEK 2.78/share. The proposed dividend represents 4.5% of the NAV at December 31, 2018 and a dividend yield of 5.7% calculated on the share price as of March 31, 2019. The level of the proposed dividend is consistent with the dividends paid by the Company during the previous years.

Lennart Svantesson

Contact information

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

Gösta Lundgren, CFO

Telephone: +46 70 710 47 88

This information is information that Naxs AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.30 CET on April 25, 2019.

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB



NAXS is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm and investing primarily in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. NAXS may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

