

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit before tax was 1.48 billion pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 239 million pounds.



Attributable profit was 1.04 billion pounds, compared to loss of 764 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 6.3 pence.



The results reflected the non-recurrence of last year's litigation and conduct charges of 2.0 billion pounds, mainly relatied to the Residential Mortgage Backed Securities settlement and Payment Protection Insurance or PPI.



Excluding litigation and conduct, prior year's profit before tax was 1.7 billion pounds and earnings per share were 7.1 pence.



Barclays UK profit before tax increased to 0.6 billion pounds from 0.2 billion pounds last year. Meanwhile, Barclays International profit before tax decreased to 1.1 billion pounds from 1.4 billion pounds a year ago, reflecting challenging markets for the CIB.



Total income was down 2 percent to 5.25 billion pounds from last year's 5.36 billion pounds.



Operating expenses were reduced by 3%.



Further, the company noted that the income environment in the quarter was challenging and if this were to persist for the remainder of the year, Barclays expects to reduce costs below the Group cost guidance of 13.6 billion pounds to 13.9 billion pounds for 2019.



The company said its financial targets remain unchanged. Barclays is focused on achieving the 2019 and 2020 Group return on tangible equity or RoTE targets of >9% and >10% respectively.



