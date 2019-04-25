

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) reported Thursday that its net loss attributable to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2019 was 100.44 billion yen or $907 million, compared to net income of 219.34 billion yen in the prior year. Net loss per share was 29.92 yen, compared to net income of 61.88 yen per share last year.



The latest period's results were impacted by a goodwill impairment charge and one-off items.



Net revenue for the year declined 25.4 percent to 1.17 trillion yen or $10.1 billion, from 1.50 trillion yen in the prior year.



Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.2 percent from the previous year to 1.15 trillion yen, but included a loss of 81.4 billion yen from the goodwill impairment attributable to Wholesale.



'Our Retail and Wholesale performance slowed as ongoing market uncertainty caused clients to remain on the sidelines. We also booked a goodwill impairment charge in Wholesale and one-off charges including legal expenses related to legacy transactions. As a result, we reported an overall loss for the full year,' said Nomura President and Group CEO Koji Nagai.



Nomura declared a year-end dividend of 3 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2019. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2019. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the year ended March 2019 will total 6 yen per share.



