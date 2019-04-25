Formpipe: Interim report, January - March 2019

Period January 1 - March 31, 2019



Net sales of SEK 96.8 m (SEK 101.2 m)

Software revenues of SEK 65.0 m (SEK 66.2 m)

Recurring revenues of SEK 60.0 m (SEK 52.2 m) which corresponds to 62 % (52 %) of net sales.

EBITDA SEK 23.0 m; 23.8 % (SEK 25.3 m; 25.0 %)

EBITDA-adj. SEK 14.0 m; 14.5 % (SEK 17.2 m; 17.0 %)

EBIT SEK 9.5 m; 9.8 % (SEK 13.6 m; 13.4 %)

Net profit SEK 6.3 m; 6.5 % (SEK 9.9 m; 9.8 %)

EPS before dilution SEK 0.12 (SEK 0.19)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -12.5 m (SEK 20.0 m)

For additional information, contact:

Christian Sundin, President and CEO of Formpipe, +46 705 67 73 85

For the full report, see attached PDF.

This is a translation of the original Swedish version. In the event of any discrepancies between the two versions, the original Swedish version shall take precedence.

This information is inside information that Formpipe Software AB (publ) is obliged make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 April 25, 2019.

Formpipe develops ECM products and solutions for structuring information and supplies them to major companies, authorities and organisations. ECM products help organisations to capture, manage and distribute information, and to place it in context. The company's software helps improve efficiency, cut costs and reduce risk exposure. Formpipe was founded in 2004 and has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and USA. The Formpipe share is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

