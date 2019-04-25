BEONTRA Selected to Improve Planning Efficiency at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

KARLSRUHE, Germany, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport), has signed a three-year agreement with BEONTRA, a subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), to use their Scenario Forecasting & Capacity Planning Suite to maximize the efficiency of its terminal operations and support the growth.

BIAL operates the BLR Airport on a Public-Private Partnership model and is currently developing new infrastructure, including a new terminal, a second runway, a new multi-modal transport hub, expansion of road infrastructure and utilities. The Airport, which has been fully-operational since May 2008, welcomed more than 33.3 m passengers in FY 2018-19.

BIAL and BEONTRA have signed a three-year agreement for long-term forecasting, schedule-based passenger forecasting, capacity planning, route development and business analytics to support the BLR Airport's current and future needs.

This advanced technology will effectively manage the impact of the Airport's growth on both strategic planning and day-to-day operations and will help improve resource planning throughout the Airport to ensure an excellent passenger experience.

BEONTRA is a data analytics platform that sources and aggregates data. It will enable BIAL to forecast and plan its capacity across large time horizons. Aggregating this on a single platform, BEONTRA tools allow greater collaboration between BIAL and its key stakeholders to optimize infrastructure usage and manage issues throughout the passenger journey.

The technology will also allow BIAL to create state-of-the-art route studies to attract more airlines to the BLR Airport.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Strategy and Development Officer of BIAL said: "Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is amongst the fastest growing airports in the world. Given the strength of the market as well as our forecast growth rate over the next decade, we expect to approximately triple in passenger volumes before 2030. We are in the midst of our largest capital programme expansion since our founding and need to take informed decisions with respect to market analyses, route development and allocation of valuable capacity resources to meet demand. Together with Beontra's suite of tools, we expect to test out a range of scenarios and outcomes as we move forward with our vision of enabling journeys, creating experiences and touching lives as the gateway to a new India."

Thorsten Kolbinger, Managing Director of BEONTRA said: "We are excited to continue expanding our global footprint with our first customer in the rapidly growing Indian airport and aviation market. Establishing ourselves in India with an innovative partner such as the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru will enable us to bring our unique capabilities in scenario planning and terminal capacity optimization to the rest of the country. Together with BLR Airport, we look forward to fulfilling our own mission of helping our customers achieve both excellence in passenger experience and maximum operational efficiency."

About BEONTRA

BEONTRA provides an integrated corporate scenario planning software suite for the aviation sector (BEONTRA Scenario Planning), which enables companies to create traffic forecast scenarios, capacity scenarios and estimate aviation and non-aviation revenues as well as cost scenarios. From their headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany, BEONTRA has been supporting airlines and airport operators as an aviation system supplier and consultant for almost 20 years. For more information, visit: http://www.beontra.com/

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

