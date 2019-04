Due to technical reasons, the Exchange has decided that the first day of trading in the SDRs of Atari SA (ATA SDB, ISIN code SE0012481232, order book ID 172709) will be postponed. The first day of trading will be tomorrow on April 26, 2019 Please note that trading currency will be SEK. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB