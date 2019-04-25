Annual Results - Wirecard AG: Next Stage of Growth

ASCHHEIM, Germany, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Consolidated revenues 2018 increased by 35.4 percent

Transaction volume 2018 increased by 37.3 percent

36.6 percent increase in EBITDA

Free cash flow + 50.0 percent

Earnings after taxes + 35.7 percent

Proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 per share

Wirecard has entered the next stage of its growth path. In 2018, Group revenues increased by 35.4 percent to EUR 2.02 billion (PY: EUR 1.49 billion). The transaction volume processed through the Wirecard platform grew by 37.3 percent to EUR 124.9 billion (PY: EUR 91.0 billion).

Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased in 2018 compared to the previous year by 36.6 percent to EUR 560.5 million (PY: EUR 410.3 million). In the 2018 fiscal year, the EBITDA margin increased to 27.8 percent (PY: 27.6 percent). The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 500.1 million (PY: EUR 375.7 million). The free cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) increased by 50.0 percent to EUR 423.9 million (PY: EUR 282.6 million). Earnings after tax increased by 35.7 percent to EUR 347.4 million (PY: EUR 256.1 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 2.81 (PY: EUR 2.07).

Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard: "Over the last decade, Wirecard has successfully expanded its businesses into relevant markets across the globe. The company has significantly increased shareholder value over the years. With its high level of technology and its global presence, Wirecard has entered the next stage of its growth path."

Using the diverse range of services within the payment ecosystem and the combination of software technology and banking products, the area of payment acceptance and processing will be further expanded and will be also increasingly linked with product innovations in the issuing area.

In this context, enhanced mobile payment functions and innovations to digitalize bricks and mortar trade are particularly noteworthy. New developments will be exploited through new business areas in mobile services, data analytics/AI, financial services, couponing and loyalty. The development of new products and solutions, some in cooperation with partners, is being driven forward constantly. Innovative strength, a competitive range of products and services and the ability to quickly implement industry and customer specific requirements remain the basis for organic growth.

Wirecard's Management Board has confirmed the EBITDA forecast for the 2019 fiscal year of between EUR 740 million and EUR 800 million.

The Management Board will propose to this year's Annual General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share (PY: EUR 0.18) is paid to shareholders.

The 2018 Annual Report is available on the company's website at: ir.wirecard.com/financialreports

Photos: wirecard.com/newsroom/imagefinder/

