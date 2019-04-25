

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Military and civil systems provider Cobham Plc. (COB.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter trading performance was in line with the Board's expectations, with the Group continuing its focus on improving operational performance and simplifying the business.



In its trading statement covering the period from January 1 to March 31, 2019, the company said that the overhead cost reduction plan in the Advanced Electronic Solutions Sector has commenced with anticipated 2019 savings of $20 million, as announced at Cobham's preliminary results on 7 March 2019.



In the Mission Systems Sector, qualification of Cobham's Wing Aerial Refuelling Pod or WARP for the KC-46 US tanker programme is progressing. The company continues to anticipate completion of WARP qualification testing around the middle of 2020.



Cobham also said it has appointed Jamie Pike as a Non-executive Director and Chairman elect from 1 May 2019. He will takeover as Chairman after a short handover period, and taking account of the proposed completion of the takeover of RPC Group plc, where he is currently Chairman.



The appointment of Pike follows Mike Wareing's decision to step down, having been a Director since December 2010.



Further, the company said the Board's expectations for 2019 remain unchanged from those set out on 7 March.



The company will announce the Group interim results on 1 August 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX