Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2020

Financial report dates in 2020

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2020. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Thursday 30 January 2020 Financial Statement Release for 2019 Tuesday 21 April 2020 Interim Report for January-March 2020 Tuesday 21 July 2020 Half-year Report for January-June 2020 Tuesday 20 October 2020 Interim Report for January-September 2020

Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2019, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 10 February 2020.

Annual General Meeting

Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Thursday 19 March 2020 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.

For further information, please contact:

Hanne Karrinaho

Head of Financial Communications

tel. +358-2046-21446

Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Investor Relations

tel. +358-40-763-8767

