

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a steady note on Thursday, even as underlying sentiment may remain cautious on fears of easing stimulus in China and ahead of U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday.



Asian markets fell as a mixed batch of U.S. earnings released overnight weighed on risk appetite.



Investors also looked ahead to the release of U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday for directional cues.



The dollar reached a four-month high while oil extended overnight losses after data from Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a much higher than expected increase in crude stockpiles in the U.S.



U.S. earnings will continue to be in focus after Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), and Visa (V) released a set of mixed earnings after the market close Wednesday.



3M (MMM), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Comcast (CMCSA), Hershey (HSY), and UPS (UPS) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading later today.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on a pair of U.S. economic reports on weekly jobless claims and durable goods orders.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages slipped around 0.2 percent as investors reacted to a mixed batch of earnings news from big-name companies such as Boeing, Caterpillar and AT&T.



European markets ended mixed on Wednesday amid a fall in oil prices and underwhelming corporate earnings.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.7 percent.



