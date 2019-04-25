Groupe PSA Q1 revenue slightly down 1.1% at €18 billion;

Automotive division 1 revenue at €14.2 billion (-1.8%): Strong product mix and positive price effect; In Europe, steady market share increase: +0.3 pt 2 and sales up 1.6%; Negative impact of exchange rates especially in Argentina and Turkey;

Consolidated worldwide sales down 15.7% in particular due to the suspension of the group's activities in Iran.

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Group revenue amounted to €17,976 million in Q1 2019 compared with €18,182 million in Q1 2018.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €14,157 million down by 1.8% compared to Q1 2018. The positive impact of product mix (+2.3%) and price (+1.3%) partially offset the decrease of sales to partners (-2.7%), the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.8%), volumes and country mix (-1.1%) as well as others (-0.8%).

With a total of 886,000 cars sold, Q1 2019 consolidated worldwide saleswere up in Europe but down outside of Europe mainly due to the suspension of the group's activities in Iran and to Chinese JVs

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers3, stood at 716,000 vehicles at 31 March 2019, an increase of 32,000 units from 31 March 2018.

Faurecia revenue was slightly up at €4,325 million.

Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA and member of the Executive Committee, said: Groupe PSA remains fully focused on the execution of the Push to Pass strategic plan to deliver a high level of performance and to be a leading actor in the energy transition.

Market outlook: in 2019, the Group anticipates a stable automotive market in Europe, a decrease by 2% of the market in Latin America and by 3% in China and growth of 5% in Russia.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the following target for the period 2019-2021 (including Opel Vauxhall):

Deliver over 4.5% Automotive recurring operating margin4 on average in 2019-2021.

Linkto the presentation of Q1 2019.

Financial Calendar

24 July 2019: 2019 interim results

23 October 2019: Third-quarter 2019 revenue

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN

Attachments

Revenue Q1 2019 versus Q1 2018

In million Euros Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Change Automotive 14,418 14,157 (261) Faurecia 4,315 4,325 10 Other businesses and eliminations (551) (506) 45 Group Revenue 18,182 17,976 (206)

Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Q1 2019 Consolidated Worldwide Sales

Consolidated World Sales 2018 2019 - 19/18 Estimates (in thousands) Q1 Q1 Europe Peugeot 299.3 290.7 -2.9% Citroën 195.1 203.9 4.5% DS 11.5 9.4 -18.8% Opel Vauxhall 265.0 279.6 5.5% PSA 771.0 783.5 1.6% China South East Asia Peugeot 49.1 20.4 -58.6% Citroën 34.1 14.8 -56.7% DS 0.8 0.6 -22.9% Opel Vauxhall 0.4 0.1 -67.9% PSA 84.5 35.9 -57.5% Latin America Peugeot 29.9 18.7 -37.6% Citroën 15.6 13.1 -16.0% DS 0.2 0.2 -5.7% Opel Vauxhall 0.2 0.1 -38.6% PSA 45.9 32.1 -30.1% Middle East Africa Peugeot 124.9 15.6 -87.5% Citroën 7.2 5.7 -20.5% DS 0.3 0.2 -32.9% Opel Vauxhall 9.0 5.3 -41.0% PSA 141.4 26.8 -81.0% India Pacific Peugeot 4.6 4.0 -12.0% Citroën 1.3 1.3 0.0% DS 0.2 0.3 90.1% Opel Vauxhall 0.0 0.0 NS PSA 6.0 5.6 -6.5% Eurasia Peugeot 1.7 1.4 -14.0% Citroën 1.4 0.9 -40.3% DS 0.0 0.0 -72.7% Opel Vauxhall 0.1 0.2 186.1% PSA 3.2 2.5 -21.5% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 509.5 350.7 -31.2% Citroën 254.8 239.6 -5.9% DS 13.0 10.7 -17.7% Opel Vauxhall 274.7 285.3 3.9% PSA 1,051.9 886.4 -15.7% Total Consolidated World Sales Peugeot 401.5 350.7 -12.6% (excluding Iran) Citroën 254.8 239.6 -5.9% DS 12.9 10.7 -17.1% Opel Vauxhall 274.7 285.3 3.9% PSA 943.8 886.4 -6.1%

Estimated data

Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia

**o/w 106 kunits sold in Q1 2018 under Peugeot license by Iran Khodro

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

2 Q1 2019 vs Q1 2018

3 Including Peugeot importers outside Europe

4 Automotive Division (PCDOV) recurring operating income related to revenue

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005367/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Karine Douet +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com