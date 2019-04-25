LINK Mobility to Integrate With Oracle Responsys

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group (LINK), a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has integrated with Oracle Responsys SMS Public Aggregator Network (SPAN), providing an integrated marketing tool with valuable mobile reach to enable and enhance business-customer interactions. Oracle's SPAN is an easy-to-use self-service application within the Oracle Marketing Cloud that makes it easier for customers to find, order and manage SMS services directly from the aggregator of their choice.

As one of the market leaders within mobile messaging services and mobile communications in Europe, the combined efforts will provide customers with an industry leading tool, enhancing their mobile lifecycle marketing. This will allow more flexibility and scalability for reaching users on mobile platforms, improving customer experience, increasing acquisition and conversion, and strengthening retention and overall ROI.

Mobile is an indispensable channel for most businesses, and mobile messaging services can cultivate customer relations, improving customer engagement and loyalty, operational efficiencies and success rates. LINK has the technology and expertise within mobile messaging, meeting Oracle's demand for powerful operations in an expanding global and mobile market.

Today LINK offers global messaging services in more than 200 countries, and the ability to deliver these services through a well-established and popular platform, such as Oracle Responsys, gives LINK important access to a broader and developing market.

"For LINK this is an excellent opportunity to distribute our messaging services globally and to give Oracle Responsys customers an essential service for reaching their customers on the number one device - the mobile phone. Our collaboration with Oracle enables closer and more personal interactions between businesses and customers. Due to LINK's proven ability to reach and engage mobile users based on strong digital convergence, our customers choose us as their preferred partner within mobile messaging. We therefore believe that Oracle Responsys customers across the globe will benefit greatly from our joint expertise, as the mobile channel becomes even more dominant within communications and marketing campaigns going forward," says Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK Mobility Group.

