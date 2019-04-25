

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent after the Spanish utility reported Thursday that its first-quarter net Profit increased 15 percent to 963.9 million euros from last year's 838 million euros.



EBIT grew to 1.63 billion euros from 1.39 billion euros a year ago. Consolidated EBITDA increased 11.9% to 2.60 billion euros from 2.32 billion euros a year ago, supported by strong growth in all businesses across the Group.



Gross margin was 4.32 billion euros, up from 4.01 billion euros a year ago.



Revenues increased to 10.14 billion euros from prior year's 9.34 billion euros.



The company noted that Funds Generated from Operations in the first quarter were 2.04 billion euros, an increase of 8.5% compared to the previous year.



Iberdrola shares were trading at 7.98 euros, up 2.15 percent.



