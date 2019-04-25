Nasdaq Stockholm has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Market Wizards B.V. The membership will expire as of April 30, 2019 Market Wizards B.V. has traded with member ID MWZ in the INET Trading System Member: Market Wizards B.V. INET ID: MWZ Last day of trading: 30th of April, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721142