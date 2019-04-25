The government is planning to replace the price offered to PV projects that have a capacity of 3-9 MW with hourly tariffs. Solar association Acesol agrees with some of the suggestions but rejects the proposed tariff change. The current system has been the main market driver for Chilean PV for the last two years.Chile's National Energy Commission (CNE) and the Ministry of Energy have proposed modifications to the remuneration scheme for solar power plants that range in size from 3 MW to 9 MW, and which operate under a program for distributed generation. The authorities want to replace the current ...

