

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday as a surprise deterioration in German business morale rekindled global slowdown fears.



A mixed batch of U.S. earnings, worries over China putting policy-easing measures on hold and caution ahead of U.S. first-quarter gross domestic product data due on Friday also kept investors on the sidelines.



China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 2.43 percent to 3,123.83 on fears of easing stimulus. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.86 percent to finish at 29,549.80.



Markets in Australia and New Zealand were closed for ANZAC Day. Seoul shares fell on growth worries after data showed the country's economy unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter in the biggest fall since the financial crisis. The benchmark Kospi dropped 0.48 percent to 2,190.50.



South Korea's gross domestic product was down a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter of 2019, the Bank of Korea said in an advanced estimate. That follows the 1.0 percent increase in the three months prior.



Heavyweight Samsung Electronics finished slightly lower on news it would invest KRW 133 trillion by 2030 to strengthen its System LSI and Foundry businesses.



Japan's Nikkei average rose nearly half a percent to 22,307.58, reversing early losses, after the Bank of Japan revised its forward guidance and said it would keep extremely low interest rates until spring 2020.



Hitachi advanced 1.9 percent on a Nikkei report that the company plans to sell its chemical unit.



Inpex Corp shed 0.7 percent and Japan Petroleum eased 0.4 percent as oil extended overnight losses after a surprisingly big jump in American crude inventories.



Heavyweight SoftBank gained slightly after German financial technology firm Wirecard said that the Japanese conglomerate will invest about 900 million euros in the company.



Shares of Nissan Motor lost 1.8 percent after the automaker slashed its full-year profit forecast. Canon tumbled 2.5 percent after reporting a 45 percent fall in first-quarter profit and lowering its full-year outlook.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages slipped around 0.2 percent as investors reacted to a mixed batch of earnings news from big-name companies such as Boeing, Caterpillar and AT&T.



European markets ended mixed on Wednesday amid a fall in oil prices and underwhelming corporate earnings.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.1 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.7 percent.



