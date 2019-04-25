

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer confidence rose for the third straight month in April as households were more upbeat about their personal finances, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 95.8 in April from 94.0 in March. Economists had expected the reading to rise to 95.



The economic sentiment index increased to 102.7 in April from 101.9 in March. Economists had forecast a score of 101.



The manufacturing confidence rose to 108.4 in April from 107.5 in the previous month, while economists had expected a weaker score of 107.



The retail trade confidence index rose to 103.5 in April, while the construction morale indicator fell to 102.9 from the previous month.



