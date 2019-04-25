Interim Report, 1 January-31 March 2019 - Concordia Maritime AB

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Volatility - but at a higher level
- Total income, Q1: SEK 310.7 (199.6) million
- EBITDA, Q1: SEK 81.6 (7.0) million
- Result before tax, Q1: SEK 1.8 (-38.7) million
- Result per share after tax, Q1: SEK 0.04 (-0.81)
Events in the first quarter
- One Lost Time Injury (LTI) - the first in six years
Key figures
- Total income, SEK million 310.7 (199.6)
- EBITDA, SEK million 81.6 (7.0)
- EBITDA, USD million 8.9 (0.9)
- Operating result, SEK million 21.2 (-36.4)
- Result before tax, SEK million 1.8 (-38.7)
- Result after tax, SEK million 1.7 (-38.7)
- Equity ratio, % 31 (41)
- Return on equity, % -0.1 (-47.7)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 226.8 (286.6)
- Result per share after tax, SEK 0.04 (-0.81)
- Equity per share, SEK 24.17 (25.25)
- Lost-time injuries 1 (0)
Distribution
For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations
This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 25 April 2019, at 11.00 am.
For more information, please contact:
Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com
Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-31-march-2019,c2796481
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2796481/1031669.pdf
Interim report, 1 January'"31 March 2019 (PDF)