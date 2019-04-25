

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $98.05 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $152.96 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $176.13 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $3.10 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $176.13 Mln. vs. $170.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.34 to $2.46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX