

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Co. (MMM) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $891 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $602 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, 3M Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.32 billion or $2.23 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $7.86 billion from $8.28 billion last year.



3M Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.32 Bln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.23 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q1): $7.86 Bln vs. $8.28 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 to $9.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX