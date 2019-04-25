

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $160 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $225 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $2.57 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $160 Mln. vs. $225 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.77 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q1): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.99 - $1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.00 - $ 4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $9.90 - $10.37 Bln



