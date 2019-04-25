Liquid Detergents Market Global Share to Reach $40,482 Million by 2025 Soaring at 5.2% CAGR

As per the latest research report, the liquid detergent market is majorly driven by increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers while the study reveals that the global market is expected to register $US 40,482 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents aid in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Increase in preference of consumers for multipurpose and time-saving liquid detergents significantly fuels the growth of the market.

The key factors driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market include shift in consumer preference toward liquid detergent as compared to powder detergents, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and improved performance & continuous product innovation. Moreover, packaging format easing convenience for handling of liquid detergent and upsurge in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the market.

Get a Sample Copy of This Research Report: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2957617

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025

The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. By sales channel, the market is categorized into online sales channels, supermarket, and hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

Request a Discount: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/2957617

Key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

Related Report:

Surfactants Market By Type and Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

The global surfactants market accounted for $43,655million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025 driven by extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and wide usage of surfactants in their applications such as personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and paints & coatings.

Read More: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/surfactant-market

Fabric Wash and Care Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Fabric Wash and Care Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Scenario is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fabric Wash and Care industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Fabric Wash and Care manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Read More: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/fabric-wash-and-care-market-insights-2019-global-and-chinese-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Big Market Research

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mailhelp@bigmarketresearch.com