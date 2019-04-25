Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory have found a mechanism for creating a charge in molecular materials. The findings, say the team, could lead to new approaches in the design of PV devices.Scientists working for the United States Department of Energy have used X-ray spectroscopy to observe, at an atomic scale, how electricity is generated from light. Working with a model material based on a metal-organic heterojunction that comprised copper phthalocyanine and a fullerene based layer, the scientists were able to observe the way excitons -quasiparticles ...

