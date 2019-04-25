The energy ministry has published a plan for renewables auctions for this year and next. Under the program, Greece's energy regulator has announced the next PV tender will take place in the summer.Greece's next renewable energy tender will take place on July 1 and will offer investors up to 300 MW of PV capacity and the same amount of wind power, energy regulator RAE has announced. The tender concerns PV projects with a capacity of up to 20 MW and wind farms smaller than 50 MW in scale. It is not clear whether developers with larger projects will be permitted to split their farms into separate, ...

