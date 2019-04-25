

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $133 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $23 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Xerox Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $2.21 billion from $2.44 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $219 Mln. vs. $178 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $3.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX