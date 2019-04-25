Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's interim report January-March 2019: Orders received increased in all business areas

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, Q1 2019 INTERIM REPORT, 25 APRIL 2019 AT 2.00 PM EEST

Cargotec's interim report January-March 2019: Orders received increased in all business areas

Strong quarter in all key figures at Kalmar

Good development in orders received continued at Hiab

MacGregor's orders received increased

January-March 2019 in brief: Orders received and sales increased

Orders received increased by 18 percent and totalled EUR 1,022 (863) million. Orders received grew in all business areas.

Order book amounted to EUR 2,145 (31 Dec 2018: 1,995) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 11 percent and totalled EUR 856 (773) million.

Service sales increased by 5 percent and totalled EUR 249 (237) million.

Service and software sales represented 33 (35) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 51.0 (53.2) million, representing 6.0 (6.9) percent of sales.

Comparable operating profit remained at the comparison period's level and amounted to EUR 57.4 (57.5) million, representing 6.7 (7.4) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 31.0 (-3.7) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 31.0 (33.7) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.48 (0.52).

Outlook for 2019

Cargotec reiterates its outlook published on 8 February 2019 and expects its comparable operating profit for 2019 to improve from 2018 (EUR 242.1 million).

Cargotec's key figures

Cargotec applies the new accounting standard IFRS 16, Leases, and the new interpretation IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments, starting from 1 January 2019. More information on the new standards is available in Note 2, Accounting principles and new accounting standards. Cargotec has also refined the definition of service business for Hiab and MacGregor from the beginning of 2019. The figures related to service business have been restated for the comparison period 2018 accordingly. Cargotec has published a stock exchange release on 4 April 2019 regarding the changes.

MEUR Q1/19 Q1/18 Change 2018 Orders received 1,022 863 18% 3,756 Service orders received 261 256 2% 1,031 Order book, end of period 2,145 1,684 27% 1,995 Sales 856 773 11% 3,304 Service sales 249 237 5% 980 Software sales* 38 32 18% 147 Service and software sales,

% of Cargotec's sales 33% 35% 34% Operating profit 51.0 53.2 -4% 190.0 Operating profit, % 6.0% 6.9% 5.8% Comparable operating profit 57.4 57.5 0% 242.1 Comparable operating profit, % 6.7% 7.4% 7.3% Income before taxes 42.8 46.4 -8% 161.1 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 31.0 -3.7 > 100% 125.8 Net income for the period 31.0 33.7 -8% 108.0 Earnings per share, EUR 0.48 0.52 -8% 1.66 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 877 575 53% 625 Gearing, % 63.0% 41.5% 43.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA** 3.2 2.0 2.3 Return on capital employed

(ROCE), last 12 months, % 7.8% 9.4% 8.0% Personnel, end of period 12,194 11,498 6% 11,987

*Software sales include Navis business unit and automation software

**Last 12 months' EBITDA

Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Strong development in orders received continued

The demand for Cargotec's load handling solutions continued to be strong during the first quarter of 2019. Orders received grew in total by 18 percent compared to the comparison period, and the growth was evenly spread between all of our business areas. Sales developed favourably as well, increasing by 11 percent.

Our comparable operating profit remained at the comparison period's level. Kalmar's profitability improvement was driven by higher sales. The sales grew also in Hiab, but especially the challenges in the supply chain led to a decline in the comparable operating profit compared to the first quarter of 2018. We continued our efforts to solve these issues, and believe that Hiab's performance will improve during the second half of 2019. Despite the increase in MacGregor's orders received, the market situation remains difficult. Nevertheless, MacGregor's comparable operating profit remained positive.

The development in our service and software business was good during the first quarter. Service sales grew by five percent and software sales by 18 percent. During the quarter, we strengthened our software offering by acquiring the US-based Cetus Labs, Inc., which offers a cloud-based Octopi terminal operating system (TOS) for small container and mixed cargo terminals. With the addition of Octopi to its software portfolio, Navis is better positioned to support thousands of smaller terminals around the world that are eager to modernise their terminal operations, yet lack the technology infrastructure or technical expertise required to support a full-scale Navis N4 TOS deployment. Service and software sales constituted around one third of our sales. Our target is to increase the annual sales of our service and software business to 1.5 billion euros.



Reporting segments' key figures

Orders received

MEUR Q1/19 Q1/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 516 432 19% 1,919 Hiab 341 307 11% 1,259 MacGregor 165 124 33% 580 Internal orders 0 0 -1 Total 1,022 863 18% 3,756





Order book

MEUR 31 Mar 2018 31 Dec 2018 Change Kalmar 1,127 1,012 11% Hiab 483 453 7% MacGregor 536 530 1% Internal orders -1 -1 Total 2,145 1,995 8%





Sales

MEUR Q1/19 Q1/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 401 371 8% 1,618 Hiab 316 276 14% 1,149 MacGregor 139 126 10% 538 Internal sales 0 0 -2 Total 856 773 11% 3,304





Operating profit

MEUR Q1/19 Q1/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 31.2 27.9 12% 138.1 Hiab 33.4 36.1 -7% 133.8 MacGregor -0.7 0.1 < -100% -4.2 Corporate administration and support functions -12.9 -10.9 -18% -77.7 Total 51.0 53.2 -4% 190.0





Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q1/19 Q1/18 Change 2018 Kalmar 32.3 28.7 13% 143.6 Hiab 33.7 36.1 -7% 134.5 MacGregor 1.2 0.7 64% -1.6 Corporate administration and support functions -9.8 -8.0 -22% -34.4 Total 57.4 57.5 0% 242.1

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com





