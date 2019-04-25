Hot Tomato Marketing: Workep Launches First All-In-One Project Management Platform for G Suite

Powerful project management for cross-enterprise collaboration, customizable options, and easy access for teams anywhere

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Workep, one of the startups participating in the elite UC Berkeley Skydeck accelerator program and a Google partner company, is redefining the project management experience with the launch of the first-ever all-in-one project management platform for G Suite users. The platform allows for easy cross-enterprise collaboration, integrates seamlessly with G Suite and is extremely fast, flexible and simple to use. Workep's single platform combines up to a dozen different business tools to provide an efficient solution for both internal and external project teams.

"The most successful work teams are filled with talented people located anywhere, collaborating with stakeholders around the world, and each brings unique skill sets, work styles, and ideas. Cross-enterprise collaboration is the strongest workforce today," said Eduardo Alvarez, CEO, Workep. "With Workep we have created a collaboration tool that brings all of this together in one place and allows each person to customize the platform based on their needs. It is a powerful, productive yet really simple and, dare I say, fun project management tool which is completely integrated and automated with G Suite."

Launching out of stealth, Workep has raised $1M in angel investments and has grown quickly and organically by word of mouth and online searches to more than 100,000 users. Companies like Vodafone and Norauto have adopted Workep's platform to help with team collaboration. With a full array of views (Kanban boards, to-do lists, Gantt charts, and Agile boards) into projects, Workep will allow users to focus only on their assigned tasks. It is extremely flexible, saves employees' time, and provides managers with an overview so they know what's going on, who's in charge of what, how resources are being used, as well as gain real-time awareness of any delays. Workep also integrates with Slack, GitHub, Zapier, Team Drive, and DropBox.

For interdisciplinary as well as geographically-diverse teams, Workep seamlessly centralizes the collaboration. For example, a marketing agency is overwhelmed with their day-to-day activities, with thousands of things to keep on track such as projects, tasks, client feedback, iterations, files, due dates, resources and more. Today, these workflows are spread among different tools and people lose focus and productivity breaks down. However, Workep can centralize all the information, allowing people inside the agency to collaborate, but also interact with customers and contractors without them needing an account. With a single link, customers can follow up on the project in real time, eliminating the need to create and send reports and get feedback in any other tool.

The platform's tools and features add to Workep's intuitive ease-of-use and set it apart from other project management solutions. The solution includes:

Fully and seamless G Suite integration (Drive, Calendar, Gmail, Hangouts, Contacts, Google Cloud)

Customizable for each individual and their work needs

Intuitive and visual Gantt Charts

Wellness time tracker

Budget Tracker

Easy to share posts, links, and files in any task on the dashboard

Ability to start conversation threads or video hangouts within the interface

Project collaboration from anywhere in the world in web and mobile app

"Some studies show that as many as 70 percent of projects fail because people use multiple tools with a variety of different types of user experiences. This leads to fragmented information and broken workflows and actually makes things more difficult, so coordinated collaboration is crucial," continued Alvarez. "Just as G Suite brings one single user experience to everyone, Workep keeps everybody on the same page and is integrated with tools they already use so everyone can be more productive."

Image links available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1VuzdZa-yWNZss1WDmXUsEy2LJzZ7OK9g

About Workep

Workep is a cross-enterprise collaboration solution fully integrated and automated to work with G Suite. Easy-to-use and powerful, Workep combines multiple tools in a single platform that can be used for both internal and external real-time collaboration. A Google partner and a participant in the elite Berkeley SkyDeck accelerator program, Workep was founded in 2016 and has employees in the USA, Colombia, Eastern Europe (Georgia) and Mexico.

To learn more about Workep or to sign up, visit https://workep.com.

