Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 APRIL 2019 AT 2.05 PM (EEST)


Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure


Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure and combines its Executive Board and Extended Executive Board to form a new Cargotec Leadership Team. The Leadership Team consists of former Executive Board members Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO, Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions, Scott Phillips, President, Hiab, Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor, Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Soili Mäkinen, CIO, Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and former Extended Executive Board members Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications. The Leadership Team members report to Cargotec's CEO.

As of today, Cargotec's Leadership Team consists of


  • Mika Vehviläinen, CEO

  • Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO

  • Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions

  • Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions

  • Scott Phillips, President, Hiab

  • Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor

  • Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

  • Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications

  • Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy

  • Soili Mäkinen, CIO

  • Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

For further information, please contact:
Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec, inquiries tel. +358 40 570 1878, Cargotec Corporate Communications
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 8262 172


Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com




