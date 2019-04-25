Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 25 APRIL 2019 AT 2.05 PM (EEST)

Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure

Cargotec simplifies its leadership structure and combines its Executive Board and Extended Executive Board to form a new Cargotec Leadership Team. The Leadership Team consists of former Executive Board members Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO, Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions, Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions, Scott Phillips, President, Hiab, Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor, Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Soili Mäkinen, CIO, Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and former Extended Executive Board members Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications. The Leadership Team members report to Cargotec's CEO.

As of today, Cargotec's Leadership Team consists of

Mika Vehviläinen, CEO

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President, CFO

Stefan Lampa, President, Kalmar Mobile Solutions

Antti Kaunonen, President, Kalmar Automation Solutions

Scott Phillips, President, Hiab

Michel van Roozendaal, President, MacGregor

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Carina Geber-Teir, Senior Vice President, Communications

Mikael Laine, Senior Vice President, Strategy

Soili Mäkinen, CIO

Mikko Pelkonen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

For further information, please contact:

Mika Vehviläinen, CEO, Cargotec, inquiries tel. +358 40 570 1878, Cargotec Corporate Communications

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 8262 172

